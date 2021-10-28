Main Content

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' AD Dave Halls Said He Didn't Fully Check Rounds Before Handing Gun To Star

A Santa Fe County Sherriff's Department press conference revealed nothing is being ruled out yet in terms of potential criminal charges in the accidental fatal shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. This comes as the two people who were responsible for checking the gun reveal their versions of what happened that day. Assistant director Dave Halls and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's accounts to police were revealed in a search warrant affidavit released Wednesday.

