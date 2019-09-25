Alec Baldwin's 6-Year-Old Has Best Reaction To Finding Out Mom Hilaria Is Pregnant Again

Also available on the NBC app

Carmen Baldwin is ready for a little sister – or two! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's daughter was over the moon after finding out that her mom is pregnant again with the couple's fifth child. The 6-year-old needed to know a few things first, though! Hilaria shared the sweet conversation between her and Carmen about their growing family, including why her and Alec's only daughter (so far) is already shooting down the possibility of another baby boy in the house.

