Also available on the NBC app

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have some great news to share. The couple is expecting another little one nearly five months after the fitness expert revealed her second miscarriage. Hilaria announced her pregnancy with an Instagram video of herself listening to their baby-to-be's heartbeat, telling fans that she and Alec were just told that "all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin." The spouses are already parents of four kiddos from 1 to 6 years old and have been open about their desire to expand their family further.

Appearing: