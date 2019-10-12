Alec Baldwin & Wife Hilaria Announce Sex Of Baby No. 5 With Adorable Family Reveal

Also available on the NBC app

It's a girl! Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin have another daughter on the way. The couple let the announcement be a family affair, inviting all four kids to help them share the happy news. Hilaria gave Instagram followers a peek at the hearwarming moment, showing their daughter and three sons unwrapping their own baby dolls to discover pink clothes underneath. Though the entire fam couldn't seem more over the moon to find out another little girl is on the way, 6-year-old Carmen may be the happiest of all.

