Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Shock & Sadness' After Halyna Hutchins' Accidental Shooting Death On 'Rust' Set

CLIP10/22/21
Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin is sharing his sorrow after he discharged a prop gun in an accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The actor spoke out on Twitter Friday morning in his first statement since the tragedy, honoring Hutchins' memory and pledging to assist authorities in their investigation. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote.

Appearing:
Tags: Alec Baldwin, halyna hutchins, alec baldwin shooting, halyna hutchins shooting, rust movie, alec baldwin shooting
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.