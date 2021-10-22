Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin is sharing his sorrow after he discharged a prop gun in an accidental shooting that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. The actor spoke out on Twitter Friday morning in his first statement since the tragedy, honoring Hutchins' memory and pledging to assist authorities in their investigation. "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," he wrote.

