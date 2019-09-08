Alec Baldwin Says 'I'm Ready' To Start Trying For A Fifth Baby

Also available on the NBC app

Alec Baldwin talks with Access at his "Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin" about revealing on <a href="https://youtu.be/BcFHyOtQlpw?t=517" target="_blank">Kevin Nealon's YouTube series</a> that he and Hilaria want to have a fifth baby. The couple has no plans when they want to have another baby, but Alec says he's always ready! The pair already has four kids in addition to Alec's 23-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger.

