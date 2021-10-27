Also available on the nbc app

Criminal charges are a possibility in the accidental shooting on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin's movie "Rust" that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza wounded. Santa Fe county District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis told the New York Times in a phone interview on Tuesday that nothing has been "ruled out," adding, "everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table."

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution