Alec Baldwin & Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 7: 'Our Tiny Dream Come True'

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed a new bundle of joy! The couple announced on Saturday that they'd welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl. Hilaria wrote in part on Instagram, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena. 9-22-22. 6lbs 13oz. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."

