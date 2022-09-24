Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed a new bundle of joy! The couple announced on Saturday that they'd welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl. Hilaria wrote in part on Instagram, "She's here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena. 9-22-22. 6lbs 13oz. Both she and I are happy and healthy. Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home."

