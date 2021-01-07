Also available on the nbc app

Alec Baldwin gushed over his wife Hilaria in honor of her 37th birthday. The 62-year-old actor shared a sweet snap of their family on Instagram, Wednesday, writing, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything.” The couple have been making headlines recently after Hilaria’s Spanish heritage was called into question by someone on social media. The fitness instructor defended her Spanish heritage in an Instagram video and explained her connection to both Boston and Spain.

