Alec Baldwin Confirms Plans For Fifth Child With Wife Hilaria: 'We're Having Another One'

Alec Baldwin is ready to be a dad of six. The actor confirmed on pal Kevin Nealon's "Hiking With Kevin" YouTube series that wife Hilaria wants to add to their family. The couple already has four kids in addition to Alec's 23-year-old daughter Ireland with ex Kim Basinger, and Alec said plans for a fifth child together are underway – but is Hilaria already pregnant? Not so fast. The "Saturday Night Live" alum also joked about why he hopes to leave as much money as possible to his growing brood.

