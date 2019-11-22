Also available on the NBC app

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria stepped out at the American Museum of Natural History Gala on Nov. 21, 2019. They appeared in good spirits posing for pictures together as well as a snap with "Saturday Night Live" stars Kate Mckinnon and Colin Jost. The outing marks the first big event that the couple has attended since Hilaria revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she wrote on Instagram on Nov. 11, 2019. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be."

