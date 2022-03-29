The Baldwin family is growing once more! Hilaria Baldwin announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall. We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise," she wrote in part.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight