Surprise! Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family just got a bit bigger with a new addition to their family. The fitness guru took to Instagram to announce the exciting baby news by sharing a pic of the newborn in her lap while her 5 other children, Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 6 months, all cuddled around her. The couple has yet to reveal if the new bundle of joy was adopted or born via a surrogate. It is also unclear if the baby is a boy or a girl.

