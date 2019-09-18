Also available on the NBC app

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fifth child. The pregnant mama revealed the exciting news on Instagram, along with a sonogram video of her unborn baby's heartbeat. "It's still very early… but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," she wrote. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring." The couple already has four kids together, daughter Carmen and sons, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo.

Appearing: