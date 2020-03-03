Also available on the NBC app

Alayah Benavidez is looking back on her turbulent journey on this season of "The Bachelor." The former pageant queen got candid with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Ashley Iaconetti Haibon at "The Bachelor: Women Tell All" taping about her dramatic stint on the hit show, revealing why she believes she might have won Peter Weber's heart if other contestants didn't get involved. Alayah also broke down what she claims really happened between her and Victoria P.

Appearing: