Alanis Morissette's daughter Onyx is stealing the show! The adorable 3-year-old made a memorable impression when she joined her mom's virtual performance of "Ablaze" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Alanis put on a masterclass in multitasking as she effortlessly sang the lyrics while juggling her little girl in her arms. The 46-year-old musician hardly seemed fazed as the chatty toddler grabbed her headphones, covered her mouth and even ad-libbed a few sweet rifts!

