Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Goes Instagram Official With College Boyfriend

CLIP09/29/21
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is making her relationship Instagram official. The 16-year-old shared a photo with her rumored boyfriend, 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, in a since deleted post. In the picture, Alana and Dralin seem to be enjoying a fall day as they hold hands and smile for the camera while sitting in front of Halloween themed hay bales. The pair are wearing matching "That's How I Roll" mummy tee's and the reality star added a sticker with the word "bae" over the image.

