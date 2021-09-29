Also available on the nbc app

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is making her relationship Instagram official. The 16-year-old shared a photo with her rumored boyfriend, 20-year-old Dralin Carswell, in a since deleted post. In the picture, Alana and Dralin seem to be enjoying a fall day as they hold hands and smile for the camera while sitting in front of Halloween themed hay bales. The pair are wearing matching "That's How I Roll" mummy tee's and the reality star added a sticker with the word "bae" over the image.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution