Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow & More Reunite With Exes For Their Kids' Graduations
CLIP 06/20/22
Main Content
Alan Ritchson joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily on set at Universal Orlando Resort to talk about his new Amazon show "Reacher" and all the support he has been getting for the show. "All my heroes and idols are coming out in favor of 'Reacher,'" Alan shared. "Kevin Smith came out the other day. John Mayer's a friend. We're best friends now. He's watched 'Reacher' probably ten times." You can watch "Reacher" streaming now on Prime video.