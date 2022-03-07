Main Content

Alan Ritchson Calls John Mayer His New 'Best Friend': 'He's Watched Reacher Probably 10 Times'

03/07/22
Alan Ritchson joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily on set at Universal Orlando Resort to talk about his new Amazon show "Reacher" and all the support he has been getting for the show. "All my heroes and idols are coming out in favor of 'Reacher,'" Alan shared. "Kevin Smith came out the other day. John Mayer's a friend. We're best friends now. He's watched 'Reacher' probably ten times." You can watch "Reacher" streaming now on Prime video.

alan ritchson, Reacher, john mayer, Kevin Smith
