Al Roker revealed he has prostate cancer on the “Today” show. The 66-year-old was diagnosed after a routine medical checkup in September. Al shared his story to inspire other men to get checked. “I just decided that I wanted to go public with this because 1 in 9 men are going to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, but for African American men that number is 1 in 7 and is more deadly.” The beloved weatherman is scheduled to have surgery next week to remove his prostate.

