Famed weatherman and “Today” host Al Roker joined Mario Lopez and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” which is filming the show remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Al opened up about how much he enjoys working from home alongside his wife Deborah Roberts who is filming for competing morning show ABC’s “Good Morning America” in the room next door. But Al admits that his wife wants him to stop wearing sweatpants every day, “She wants me to put on a real pair of pants, something that’s got a snap or a fly and a belt.” He has a guest role on “The Blacklist” and gushed about the show and thrill of filming the episode.

