Al Roker is back! After the beloved weatherman has been notably absent from the "Today" show for over two months, he finally made his return on Friday. The 68-year-old meteorologist was first admitted to the hospital in November for blood clots in his legs, and then readmitted earlier in December due to complications. Later in Friday's show, the whole "Today" show family sat down with Al and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, and they reflected on his journey to recovery.

