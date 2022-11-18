Main Content

Al Roker Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Blood Clots In His Legs & Lungs

Al Roker is on the mend. After the beloved weatherman has been notably absent from the "Today" show over the past two weeks, Al took to Instagram to reveal where he's been. "So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I've been. Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," the 68-year-old wrote alongside a photo of a bouquet of flowers.

