Al Roker is going to be a grandpa! The 68-year-old weatherman's eldest daughter, Courtney, shared the exciting news to her Instagram on Tuesday in a cute video with her husband Wesley Laga. Al shared excitement for his new role in a sweet comment. "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys" and he wrote, "Going for Pop-Pop," in a follow-up comment. Al's wife and soon-to-be step grandma Deborah Roberts also shared her excitement for the couple. "This is so very exciting!!!," she wrote.

