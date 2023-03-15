Main Content

Al Roker Excited To Be a Grandfather As Daughter Courtney Announces Pregnancy: 'Going For Pop-Pop'

CLIP03/15/23

Al Roker is going to be a grandpa! The 68-year-old weatherman's eldest daughter, Courtney, shared the exciting news to her Instagram on Tuesday in a cute video with her husband Wesley Laga. Al shared excitement for his new role in a sweet comment. "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys" and he wrote, "Going for Pop-Pop," in a follow-up comment. Al's wife and soon-to-be step grandma Deborah Roberts also shared her excitement for the couple. "This is so very exciting!!!," she wrote.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: al roker, Courtney Roker Laga, Daughter, Grandpa, pregnant, Pregnancy, family, deborah roberts, celebrity, lifestyle, news
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.