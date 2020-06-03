Main Content

Al Roker, Craig Melvin & Sheinelle Jones Open Up About Raising Black Kids & George Floyd Aftermath

Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones opened up about raising black children and how they handled addressing the George Floyd aftermath with their families. The trio, along with Dylan Dreyer, led the "Today" show's third hour on Monday with an honest discussion about the civil unrest that has ignited nationwide and beyond in the wake of Floyd's death in police custody. Al started off by reflecting on the guidance he gave 18-year-old son Nick when it comes to being in the presence of law enforcement, especially when Nick was taking the subway every day before quarantine.

