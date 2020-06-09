Also available on the nbc app

Al Roker and Craig Melvin are getting candid. The “Today” hosts spoke out in a segment about black fatherhood in America, sharing what their experiences have been like. Al explained how he wants his kids to be aware of what’s going on, but doesn’t want it to ruin their lives. Craig says he believes that you can’t insulate your kids from racial prejudice. The powerful segment comes as the country has seen nationwide Black Lives Matter protests demanding equality for all.

