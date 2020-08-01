Main Content

Al Roker Admits That He’s Living His Best Life In Quarantine

Al Roker joined Kit Hoover and Scott Evans for “Access Daily” to chat about his new book, “You Look So Much Better In Person.” He explained the title of his book originated from his personal experience of people saying that after meeting him on the “Today” show plaza. Al also doesn’t have any complaints about quarantine life, “All my co-workers, they’re exhausted, I’m living my best life. It’s fantastic, don’t tell anybody,” he joked.

