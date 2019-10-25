Al Pacino Will 'Of Course' Watch Jennifer Lopez's Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Also available on the NBC app

Al Pacino is ready for some football! The actor shared his excitement for former co-star Jennifer Lopez's 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show while chatting with Access Hollywood correspondent Zuri Hall at "The Irishman" premiere in Los Angeles. "Of course!" Al responded when asked if he would watch. The Oscar winner also raved about finally getting the opportunity to work with director Martin Scorsese on the crime drama, which hits theaters on Nov. 1 followed by Netflix on Nov. 27.

