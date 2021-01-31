Also available on the nbc app

Akira Akbar is one to watch! The 14-year-old Hollywood newcomer tells All Access how she went from getting discovered at her mom's hair salon to landing roles in "This Is Us" and "Captain Marvel"! Plus, Akira gushes over working with Priyanka Chopra on her new film, "We Can Be Heroes." "She is so amazing. She's very nice. There would be sometimes where we would just break out laughing," she said. "We Can Be Heroes" is streaming now on Netflix.

