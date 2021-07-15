Also available on the nbc app

Backstreets backing Britney! Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Nick Carter told Andy Cohen on his “Radio Andy” show that they are team Britney. “I am 100% team Britney,” AJ said. He recounted his most recent run-in with the “Toxic” singer. “We hugged and talked for a brief minute, but this wasn’t her, like I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago,” he said. The "Mood Ring" songstress passionately spoke to the court – and broke down in tears – during a scheduled hearing on July 14. In her new testimony to the court, Britney asked the Judge to remove her father from her conservatorship. The court did approve Britney’s new attorney choice.

