Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

AJ McLean & Nick Carter Are Backing Britney Spears’ In Conservatorship Case: ‘100 Percent Team Britney’

CLIP07/15/21
Also available on the nbc app

Backstreets backing Britney! Backstreet Boys AJ McLean and Nick Carter told Andy Cohen on his “Radio Andy” show that they are team Britney. “I am 100% team Britney,” AJ said. He recounted his most recent run-in with the “Toxic” singer. “We hugged and talked for a brief minute, but this wasn’t her, like I’m not looking at the person I knew from years and years ago,” he said. The "Mood Ring" songstress passionately spoke to the court – and broke down in tears – during a scheduled hearing on July 14. In her new testimony to the court, Britney asked the Judge to remove her father from her conservatorship. The court did approve Britney’s new attorney choice.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, aj mclean, Britney Spears, nick carter, Andy Cohen, Backstreet Boys, britney, free britney
S2021 E03 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.