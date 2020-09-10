Also available on the nbc app

AJ McLean spoke to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall about joining the 29th season of “Dancing With The Stars.’ The ‘Backstreet Boy’ opened up about the advice he’s received from bandmate Nick Carter who was a finalist on the show in 2015. “The initial conversation worried me a little bit because he said, look, as you progress, if you progress it does get harder,” AJ shared. He also showed off a brand new look and revealed that he shaved his head. “Dancing With The Stars” premieres on September 14th on ABC.

