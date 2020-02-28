Also available on the nbc app

"Friends" alum Aisha Tyler is also excited about the show's reunion! The actress weighed in on the beloved sitcom's upcoming HBO Max special when she sat down with Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Scott Evans. "Those are six of the best comedic actors on the planet," she said. "I think to hear them talk about how much they love [the show] is really what fans are going to connect with because we all love it." Aisha also revealed that she has had encounters with 12-year-olds who recognize her from her guest-starring role in Seasons 9 and 10 as Ross' girlfriend Charlie. Plus, she dished about the emotional series finale of "Criminal Minds" and her ready-to-drink Courage + Stone craft cocktails!

