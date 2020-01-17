Aidy Bryant joined Access Daily hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover to chat about the second season of her hit show "Shrill," revealing what fans can expect from her character Annie. "She kind of blown up her whole life because she's had an epiphany of, like, not wanting to, you know, hate herself anymore. So she's trying to go after her own thing, but it's almost like she overcorrects and goes a little too hard." The comedian also opened up about the time she couldn't hold back the giggles when a live-TV mishap ensued on "Saturday Night Live."

