This week on "America's Got Talent," Simon Cowell hit the golden buzzer for the WAFFLE Dance Crew. The all-male dance team from the Bronx normally performs on the subway, but they are now heading to "AGT's" live rounds! The dancers told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles all about the exciting onstage moment, which they say came as a total surprise. "America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

