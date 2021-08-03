Also available on the nbc app

America’s Got Talent singer Nightbirde has dropped out of the competition show to focus on her fight against cancer. The 30-year-old singer earned the golden buzzer on the show after wowing the judges during her audition with a performance of an original song. She announced her decision to leave AGT on Monday on her Instagram account with a heartfelt message to her fans. In 2020, Nightbirde was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given six months to live. The Ohio native’s audition went viral shortly after her episode aired in June. Show creator and judge, Simon Cowell even said her voice was absolutely stunning before giving her the golden buzzer.

