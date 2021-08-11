Main Content

AGT Singer Jimmie Herrod Stuns in Breathtaking Performance of Willy Wonka Song

America's Got Talent singer Jimmie Herrod performed another showstopping show tune. The performer dazzled the audience with his rendition of the Willy Wonka song, Pure Imagination. Jimmie belted out the classic arrangement and turned it into a powerful ballad. AGT judge, Sofia Vergara, called the performance spectacular. His performance wowed the judges and the audience once again, bringing them all to their feet.

Tags: agt, Americas got talent, jimmie herrod, willy wonka, pure imagination
