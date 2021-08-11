Also available on the nbc app

America's Got Talent singer Jimmie Herrod performed another showstopping show tune. The performer dazzled the audience with his rendition of the Willy Wonka song, Pure Imagination. Jimmie belted out the classic arrangement and turned it into a powerful ballad. AGT judge, Sofia Vergara, called the performance spectacular. His performance wowed the judges and the audience once again, bringing them all to their feet.

