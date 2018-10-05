'AGT' Judges On Season 13's Scarier Acts & Not Saying No When Contestants Ask For A Volunteer!

Also available on the NBC app

"America's Got Talent" judges Heidi Klum, Mel B and Howie Mandel tell Access about filming their horror-themed promo for the upcoming 13th season of the show! And, watch Mel's reaction as Howie reveals something that happened behind the scenes she didn't know about! Plus, Heidi and Howie talk about not saying "no" enough when contestants ask for a volunteer to help with their acts! "AGT" premieres May 29 at 8/7c on NBC.

