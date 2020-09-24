Also available on the nbc app

Archie Williams is so thankful for his fan, Meghan Markle! During the "America's Got Talent" season 15 finale, Archie got a surprise video message from the Duchess of Sussex during the live broadcast. Following the show’s finale, the singer told Access Hollywood that he was so surprised and it really touched his heart. Plus, Archie shared what's next for him after his journey on the hit competition show.

Appearing: