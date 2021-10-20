Lisa Rinna Says Scott Disick's DMs About Kourtney Kardashian Contributed To Amelia Gray Hamlin Split
CLIP 10/21/21
Main Content
"America's Got Talent: Extreme" stuntman, Jonathan Goodwin, is speaking out from his hospital bed. The 40-year-old was hospitalized with severe injuries after a stunt went wrong while filming for the show on October 14th. "There is a long road to recovery and that won't look like what it did…I may leave the daft sh.. alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world," he said. He also thanked everyone for the outpouring of support.