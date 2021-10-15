Main Content

'AGT: Extreme’ Contestant Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Stunt Goes Horrifically Wrong

CLIP10/15/21

Jonathan Goodwin, a stuntman on the new "America's Got Talent: Extreme," is in the hospital with severe injuries after a stunt went wrong. The incident happened while the 40-year-old was filming a stunt for NBC's "America's Got Talent" spinoff series at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Thursday. "During a rehearsal last evening for 'America's Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act. He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care," a spokesperson for "America's Got Talent" told Access Hollywood.

