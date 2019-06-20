'AGT': Detroit Youth Choir's Artistic Director Breaks Down Their Tear-Filled Golden Buzzer Moment

Also available on the NBC app

When the uber-talented Detroit Youth Choir blew everyone away with their "America's Got Talent" audition, Terry Crews knew he had to hit that Golden Buzzer. Artistic director Anthony White broke down every moment of his kids' magical experience onstage and how it felt to hear Terry's "amazing, heart-wrenching" reaction to their performance. Plus, what will the choir do with the $1 million prize if they win it all?

