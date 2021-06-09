Also available on the nbc app

“America’s Got Talent’s” Golden Buzzer Recipient, Nightbirde, is more than just a terminal cancer warrior. The singer won over America’s hearts on the hit show on Tuesday when she sang an original song about her recent battles called “It’s OK.” The performance scored her a golden buzzer from notoriously firm judge, Simon Cowell. Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans caught up with the singer, who said the song was something she herself needed to hear. In 2020, Nightbirde was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given six months to live. Two weeks later, she said, her husband left her. “It was amazing that I found the healing that I found, but in the midst of it I had never felt so lost,” she said. The moving performance left the judges and the audience in awe. “It felt like I wasn’t the only one up there…that is what was so spiritual about it…it was about the triumph of the human spirit.” "AGT" airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 10/9c.

