Also available on the nbc app

He's a man of many talents! Academy award winner Adrien Brody joined Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover on Access Daily to talk about his new movie "Clean" in which he starred, produced, co-wrote, and also wrote the music for. Adrien also talks about his experience transitioning to television with roles in "Peaky Blinders," "Succession," and the upcoming HBO series "Winning Time" where he plays the famous Pat Riley. "Clean" is in theaters now.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 6 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution