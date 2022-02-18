Adriana Lima is going to be a mama of three! The 40-year-old supermodel made her TikTok debut on Friday revealing that she is expecting her third child and first baby with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. The sweet video starts off with a video montage of Andre scaring the model but eventually she got her payback when she revealed the positive pregnancy test. Adriana and Andre made their red-carpet debut as a couple in September at the Venice Film Festival.

