Also available on the nbc app

Adrian Grenier revealed to Access Hollywood that he once had a conversation with Britney Spears many years ago about her dad, revealing they chatted after he was working on a documentary film about his own father. Adrian also told Access Hollywood that he doesn’t have all the information about Britney’s conservatorship, but suspects it’s not an easy situation for anybody. Adrian and Britney worked together many years ago on the set of the “You Drive Me Crazy” music video. The “Entourage” actor hit the beach on Friday to take part in Shiseido’s Malibu Beach Clean-Up on behalf of the Shiseido Blue Project and in partnership with World Surf League Pure and WILDCOAST, and also dished on how his character in “The Devil Wears Prada” is being called the “real villain” by fans. “I think there is a lot of fun in exploring the idea that my character Nate was actually the villain.”

Appearing: