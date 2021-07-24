Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Adrian Grenier Once Talked To Britney Spears About Her Dad (EXCLUSIVE)

CLIP07/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Adrian Grenier revealed to Access Hollywood that he once had a conversation with Britney Spears many years ago about her dad, revealing they chatted after he was working on a documentary film about his own father. Adrian also told Access Hollywood that he doesn’t have all the information about Britney’s conservatorship, but suspects it’s not an easy situation for anybody. Adrian and Britney worked together many years ago on the set of the “You Drive Me Crazy” music video. The “Entourage” actor hit the beach on Friday to take part in Shiseido’s Malibu Beach Clean-Up on behalf of the Shiseido Blue Project and in partnership with World Surf League Pure and WILDCOAST, and also dished on how his character in “The Devil Wears Prada” is being called the “real villain” by fans. “I think there is a lot of fun in exploring the idea that my character Nate was actually the villain.”

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Adrian Grenier, Britney Spears, The Devil Wears Prada
S2021 E08 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.