Prince Harry caught a loveable little popcorn thief at the Invictus Games. Watch his priceless reaction to the tiny tot trying to steal his snack.
Appearing:
Tags: Access hollywood, prince harry and the invictus games, television, prince harry the invictus games, prince harry and invictus, Hollywood, Interviews, prince harry invictus baby, Celebrity news, Access, prince harry invictus games youtube, entertainment, prince harry little girl, celebrity, gossip, prince harry invictus, Breaking News, entertainment news, prince harry little girl video, prince harry invictus 2017, prince harry invictus games, prince harry little girl youtube
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.