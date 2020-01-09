Adele's Transformation: Inside The 'Slim Shaming' And Attention Around The Singer's New Look

Also available on the NBC app

Adele has been making headlines for her recent physical transformation. While many internet users have commended her new look, some internet users have criticized the songstress for her slimmed-down figure. Psychotherapist Stacy Keiser tells Access Hollywood about "slim shaming" and comments on celebrities' weights, which she says can be "impactful and painful on the other end." "She isn't being judged as the total package. Instead, she's just being judged on how she looks. So, all we can do is look at the fact that she seems to be happy … and we can be accepting of what it is that she's offering to us," she adds.

Appearing: