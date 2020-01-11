Adele's Former Trainer Reacts To Her Stunning Transformation: 'She Looks Fantastic!'

Also available on the NBC app

Adele has had a major physical transformation recently, and her former personal trainer is proud of her progress! "She looks amazing. I read some people saying, 'Oh, she looks too skinny.' No. She looks perfect," Camila Goodis – who helped Adele get into postpartum shape after welcoming baby Angelo – told Access Hollywood of her past client's new look. Camila also showed Access co-host Zuri Hall some of the intense moves she taught Adele during their workouts.

Appearing: