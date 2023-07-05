Don't mess with Adele while she's performing on stage. The 35-year-old singer addressed the crowd during one of her recent Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency show about problematic concert-goers behavior. "Have you noticed how people are forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s--t on stage. Have you seen them? I f--king dare you ... I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f--king kill you," she said. The star's comments follow a string of incidents that have left multiple artists injured or confused. Last week, Kelsea Ballerini walked off stage during her show after a fan threw a bracelet that hit her in the face. Three weekends ago, a fan hurled a cell phone at Bebe Rexha while she was performing and gave her a black eye. A few days later, a fan slapped Ava Max as she was dancing on stage. Just two weekends ago while Pink was performing in London, a fan threw a clear plastic bag filled with their mother's ashes on stage.

