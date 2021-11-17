Main Content

Adele Tells John Mayer She's Open To Getting Married Again: 'I Miss' It

Is Adele ready to say "Hello" to the altar again? The music superstar revealed in a new SiriusXM interview with John Mayer that she's open to the idea of getting married for a second time. John asked Adele if she thinks he should say "I do" and the singer said that she definitely recommends taking the plunge, admitting that she understands why her outlook may be surprising considering her divorce but that being married is something she misses.

