"Hello" from the other side…it's Adele! The music superstar sat down with Oprah Winfrey recently for a tell-all interview about her first album in six years, "30," and the inspiration behind it. Adele explained that the upheaval in her personal life over the past couple of years has not only influenced her new music but also gives deeper meaning into the biggest hit of her career. "Adele: One Night Only" airs Sunday, Nov. 14 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

